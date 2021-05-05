Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smita Patel, MD
Dr. Smita Patel, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Silver Spring, MD. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Eleanor Ford MD PA11161 New Hampshire Ave Ste 420, Silver Spring, MD 20904 Directions (301) 754-3600
- 2 730 24th St NW Ste 10, Washington, DC 20037 Directions (301) 754-3600
If I could give 10 stars I would! Dr. Patel is a caring, supportive and excellent psychiatrist. She recently helped us navigate a crisis with my daughter. She truly cares about her patients and their families. Unlike many psychiatrists, Dr. Patel is very relatable and very warm. I would recommend her without qualification.
- JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
