Dr. Smita Padala, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Lecanto, FL. They graduated from Christian Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Florida Citrus Hospital and Bravera Health Seven Rivers.
VSP Nephrology Associates2021 N CROOKED BRANCH DR, Lecanto, FL 34461 Directions (352) 605-0998
- HCA Florida Citrus Hospital
- Bravera Health Seven Rivers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Nephrology
- English
- 1790942555
- TUFTS UNIVERSITY
- St Vincent Hospital - Worcester, MA
- Christian Medical College
- Nephrology
Dr. Padala accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Padala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Padala has seen patients for Acute Kidney Failure, Acidosis and Hypotension (Excluding Maternal), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Padala on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Padala has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Padala.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Padala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Padala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.