Dr. Smita Murty, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Smita Murty, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Champaign, IL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from PUNE UNIVERSITY / MAHARASHTRA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL EDUCATION AND RESEARCH MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Carle Foundation Hospital and Osf Heart Of Mary Medical Center.
Dr. Murty works at
Locations
Christie Clinic On Windsor1801 W Windsor Rd, Champaign, IL 61822 Directions (217) 366-5646
Hospital Affiliations
- Carle Foundation Hospital
- Osf Heart Of Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HAP Insurance
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent Dr. Takes as much time as needed to diagnose, explain and answer questions.
About Dr. Smita Murty, MD
- Nephrology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1447493945
Education & Certifications
- PUNE UNIVERSITY / MAHARASHTRA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL EDUCATION AND RESEARCH MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
