Dr. Smita Bijlani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bijlani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Smita Bijlani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Smita Bijlani, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Rochester Hills, MI. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, Ajmer,Rajasthan University and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, Troy and Henry Ford Macomb Hospital.
Dr. Bijlani works at
Locations
-
1
Smita Bijlani MD PC135 Barclay Cir Ste 104, Rochester Hills, MI 48307 Directions (248) 853-7270
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
- Henry Ford Macomb Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- NGS CoreSource
- Priority Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bijlani?
Best endo I’ve had. With history of papillary thyroid cancer, I have no thyroid and went to Dr. B in a panic when I was newly pregnant and my former endocrinologist could not seem to keep me in range, or care that I was out of range. She calmed my nerves, adjusted my medication immediately, and within 2 weeks of seeing her my levels are back where they should be. She’s highly responsive to her patients and very compassionate. I will recommend her to anyone I know who needs to see an endocrinologist.
About Dr. Smita Bijlani, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 35 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Indian
- 1578521118
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Sinai Grace Hospital
- Beaumont Hospital Grosse Pointe
- Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, Ajmer,Rajasthan University
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bijlani has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bijlani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bijlani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bijlani works at
Dr. Bijlani has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Diabetic Ketoacidosis and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bijlani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bijlani speaks Hindi and Indian.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Bijlani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bijlani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bijlani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bijlani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.