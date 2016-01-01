Dr. Agarwal has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smita Agarwal, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Smita Agarwal, MD is a dermatologist in Bridgewater, NJ. Dr. Agarwal completed a residency at UNIVERSITY HOSPITALS OF CLEVELAND. She currently practices at DERMATOLOGY CENTER OF NEW JERSEY. She accepts multiple insurance plans.
Synergy Multispecialty Group LLC745 US Highway 202/206 Ste 102, Bridgewater, NJ 08807 Directions (908) 393-9755
Tulsa Dermatology Clinic906 Oak Tree Ave, South Plainfield, NJ 07080 Directions (908) 769-9900
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- Dermatology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- Female
- 1982675633
- UNIVERSITY HOSPITALS OF CLEVELAND
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
