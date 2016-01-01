See All Dermatologists in Bridgewater, NJ
Dr. Smita Agarwal, MD

Dermatology
2.5 (25)
Call for new patient details
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Smita Agarwal, MD is a dermatologist in Bridgewater, NJ. Dr. Agarwal completed a residency at UNIVERSITY HOSPITALS OF CLEVELAND. She currently practices at DERMATOLOGY CENTER OF NEW JERSEY. She accepts multiple insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Synergy Multispecialty Group LLC
    745 US Highway 202/206 Ste 102, Bridgewater, NJ 08807 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 393-9755
  2. 2
    Tulsa Dermatology Clinic
    906 Oak Tree Ave, South Plainfield, NJ 07080 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 769-9900

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Dermatitis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Acne
Dermatitis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)

Acne Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • Amerihealth
  • Anthem
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Cigna
  • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
  • MultiPlan
  • QualCare

About Dr. Smita Agarwal, MD

Specialties
  • Dermatology
Years of Experience
  • 22 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Hindi
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1982675633
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • UNIVERSITY HOSPITALS OF CLEVELAND
Internship
  • Mount Sinai Hospital
Medical Education
  • Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
Patient Satisfaction

2.7
Average provider rating
Based on 25 ratings
Patient Ratings (25)
5 Star
(8)
4 Star
(2)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(3)
1 Star
(11)
Leave a review

