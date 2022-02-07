Dr. Vasaiwala has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smit Vasaiwala, MD
Dr. Smit Vasaiwala, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Maywood, IL.
Foster G. Mcgaw Hospital2160 S 1st Ave, Maywood, IL 60153 Directions (708) 216-9000Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Loyola Center for Heart Vascular Medicine1030 Higgins Rd Ste 103, Park Ridge, IL 60068 Directions (708) 327-7000
Loyola University Medical Center6800 N Frontage Rd, Burr Ridge, IL 60527 Directions (708) 216-3496Tuesday8:00am - 4:15pm
Regional Medical Group at Marianjoy Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation701 W North Ave, Melrose Park, IL 60160 Directions (708) 681-3200
- Loyola University Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
The best cordialogist !He listened to my problems,helped me to set my watch with a phone for checking my EKG.No rush,always happy and makes right decisions .Very professional.
- Cardiology
- English
- 1134381205
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Vasaiwala accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vasaiwala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vasaiwala has seen patients for Heart Disease, Supraventricular Tachycardia, Cardioversion and Elective, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vasaiwala on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Vasaiwala. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vasaiwala.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vasaiwala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vasaiwala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.