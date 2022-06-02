Dr. Smit Singla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Smit Singla, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Smit Singla, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Complex General Surgical Oncology. They graduated from Cardiff University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital.
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group3301 C St Ste 550, Sacramento, CA 95816 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pm
The major surgery turned out to be life saving and he is beginning to thrive and heal to try living a better quality life after life-altering diagnosis. Thank you for using your talents and applying what you know, you are truly a caring wonderful surgeon and doctor.
- Surgical Oncology
- 12 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Punjabi
- Male
- 1851445829
- Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center - Buffalo NY|University Of Pennsylvania Philadelphia Pa
- Temple University Hospital - Philadelphia, PA
- Hospital Of University Of Pensylvania
- Cardiff University School Of Medicine
- Complex General Surgical Oncology and General Surgery
- Mercy General Hospital
Dr. Singla has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Singla using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Singla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Singla has seen patients for Secondary Malignancies and Colorectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Singla on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Singla speaks Hindi and Punjabi.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Singla. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singla.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Singla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Singla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.