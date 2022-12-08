Dr. Smajo Osmanovic, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Osmanovic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Smajo Osmanovic, MD
Overview
Dr. Smajo Osmanovic, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Arlington Heights, IL. They completed their fellowship with Eye & Ear Infirm-U Ill
Dr. Osmanovic works at
Locations
-
1
Arlington Heights Office1604 W CENTRAL RD, Arlington Heights, IL 60005 Directions (847) 394-1414Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
2
Arlington Eye Physicians-Chicago5067 N Lincoln Ave Ste 2N, Chicago, IL 60625 Directions (773) 275-1390Monday9:00am - 12:00pmTuesday8:45am - 12:00pmWednesday1:00pm - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pm
-
3
Arlington Eye Physicians-Hoffman Estates1555 Barrington Rd Ste 320, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169 Directions (847) 882-5848
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Osmanovic?
Professional Prompt. Polite. Knowledgeable excellent doctor providing excellent eye care!!!!!
About Dr. Smajo Osmanovic, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Bosnian, Croatian, Serbo-Croatian and Spanish
- 1194730861
Education & Certifications
- Eye & Ear Infirm-U Ill
- Michael Reese Med Ctr
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Osmanovic has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Osmanovic accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Osmanovic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Osmanovic works at
Dr. Osmanovic has seen patients for Stye, Glaucoma Surgery and Chalazion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Osmanovic on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Osmanovic speaks Bosnian, Croatian, Serbo-Croatian and Spanish.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Osmanovic. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Osmanovic.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Osmanovic, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Osmanovic appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.