Dr. Smajo Osmanovic, MD

Ophthalmology
3 (28)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Overview

Dr. Smajo Osmanovic, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Arlington Heights, IL. They completed their fellowship with Eye & Ear Infirm-U Ill

Dr. Osmanovic works at Arlington Eye Physicians in Arlington Heights, IL with other offices in Chicago, IL and Hoffman Estates, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Stye, Glaucoma Surgery and Chalazion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Arlington Heights Office
    1604 W CENTRAL RD, Arlington Heights, IL 60005 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 394-1414
    Monday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Arlington Eye Physicians-Chicago
    5067 N Lincoln Ave Ste 2N, Chicago, IL 60625 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 275-1390
    Monday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:45am - 12:00pm
    Wednesday
    1:00pm - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
  3. 3
    Arlington Eye Physicians-Hoffman Estates
    1555 Barrington Rd Ste 320, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 882-5848

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwest Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Stye
Glaucoma Surgery
Chalazion
Stye
Glaucoma Surgery
Chalazion

Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Anterior Vitrectomy Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma 1, Open Angle, C Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Dec 08, 2022
    Professional Prompt. Polite. Knowledgeable excellent doctor providing excellent eye care!!!!!
    CLB — Dec 08, 2022
    About Dr. Smajo Osmanovic, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Bosnian, Croatian, Serbo-Croatian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1194730861
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Eye & Ear Infirm-U Ill
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Michael Reese Med Ctr
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Smajo Osmanovic, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Osmanovic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Osmanovic has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Osmanovic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Osmanovic has seen patients for Stye, Glaucoma Surgery and Chalazion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Osmanovic on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Osmanovic speaks Bosnian, Croatian, Serbo-Croatian and Spanish.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Osmanovic. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Osmanovic.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Osmanovic, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Osmanovic appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

