Dr. Slobodan Stanisic, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stanisic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Slobodan Stanisic, MD
Overview
Dr. Slobodan Stanisic, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Mason, OH. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Christ Hospital and Good Samaritan Hospital.
Dr. Stanisic works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Christ Hosp Phys Hemtlgy/Onclgy608 Reading Rd Ste D, Mason, OH 45040 Directions (513) 321-4333
-
2
The Christ Hospital4460 Red Bank Rd Ste 200, Cincinnati, OH 45227 Directions (513) 321-4333
-
3
Tchms 11- Northern Kentucky1955 Dixie Hwy Ste G, Ft Wright, KY 41011 Directions (859) 331-3304
-
4
Tchms-ii Anderson7545 Beechmont Ave Ste M, Cincinnati, OH 45255 Directions (513) 232-4333
Hospital Affiliations
- Christ Hospital
- Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stanisic?
My history w/Dr Stanisic began in the hospital ER & he's seen me thru a long treatment period & into remission. He is very educated, skilled & experienced. Nursing staff are caring, efficient, very well educated & trained. Dr S reacted very quickly to change chemo regimen when a drug became an issue. His choices have always been fully explained, with my consent & in my best interest. The TCH Oncology/Hematology offices I've visited at Red Bank & Green Twp are very well managed & staffed. I've never waited more than 10 minutes, whether to be called to a room or to see the Dr, whether I had daily appointments or bi-monthly. Each person I've had contact with has been friendly & concerned with my well being. I have complete faith in Dr. Stanisic's decisions. He thinks before replying, takes his time no matter how long is needed, to answer questions & explain decisions. I can't imagine seeing a different doctor or using a different hospital system than TCH, The Christ Hospital.
About Dr. Slobodan Stanisic, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Croatian
- 1740276823
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- Kaiser Permanente
- Indiana University School of Medicine
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stanisic has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stanisic accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stanisic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stanisic works at
Dr. Stanisic speaks Croatian.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Stanisic. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stanisic.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stanisic, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stanisic appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.