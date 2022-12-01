See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Mason, OH
Dr. Slobodan Stanisic, MD

Internal Medicine
4 (26)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Slobodan Stanisic, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Mason, OH. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Christ Hospital and Good Samaritan Hospital.

Dr. Stanisic works at Christ Hosp Phys Hemtlgy/Onclgy in Mason, OH with other offices in Cincinnati, OH and Ft Wright, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Christ Hosp Phys Hemtlgy/Onclgy
    608 Reading Rd Ste D, Mason, OH 45040 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 321-4333
  2. 2
    The Christ Hospital
    4460 Red Bank Rd Ste 200, Cincinnati, OH 45227 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 321-4333
  3. 3
    Tchms 11- Northern Kentucky
    1955 Dixie Hwy Ste G, Ft Wright, KY 41011 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 331-3304
  4. 4
    Tchms-ii Anderson
    7545 Beechmont Ave Ste M, Cincinnati, OH 45255 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 232-4333

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Christ Hospital
  • Good Samaritan Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anemia
Leukocytosis
Thrombocytosis
Anemia
Leukocytosis
Thrombocytosis

Treatment frequency



Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Slobodan Stanisic, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • English, Croatian
    • 1740276823
    Education & Certifications

    • Cleveland Clinic Foundation
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Indiana University School of Medicine
    • Hematology and Medical Oncology
