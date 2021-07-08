Dr. Slobodan Miric, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miric is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Slobodan Miric, MD
Dr. Slobodan Miric, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Denville, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Novi Sad Med Fak Novi Sad Serbia and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center and Saint Clare's Denville Hospital.
Dr. Miric Neurology Center35 W Main St Ste 103, Denville, NJ 07834 Directions (973) 625-0858
Hospital Affiliations
- Morristown Medical Center
- Saint Clare's Denville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Best neurologist I have ever met! He figured my complicated Heath condition out and I went to many other doctors over nine years and he is the real deal!!
About Dr. Slobodan Miric, MD
- Neurology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Serbian
- 1710908934
Education & Certifications
- University Novi Sad Med Fak Novi Sad Serbia
