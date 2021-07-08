Overview

Dr. Slobodan Miric, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Denville, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Novi Sad Med Fak Novi Sad Serbia and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center and Saint Clare's Denville Hospital.



Dr. Miric works at DR MIRIC NEUROLOGY CENTER in Denville, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Peripheral Nerve Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.