Dr. Sloane Yu, MD

Pain Medicine
5 (41)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Sloane Yu, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Lebanon, NH. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine.

Dr. Yu works at DARTMOUTH HITCHCOCH MEDICAL CENTER in Lebanon, NH with other offices in Vancouver, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Chronic Pain and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Dhmc Cardiology
    1 Medical Center Dr, Lebanon, NH 03756 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (603) 650-5000
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    The Vancouver Clinic
    2525 NE 139th St, Vancouver, WA 98686 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (360) 882-2778
    Monday
    7:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 8:00pm
    Saturday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    7:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Acupuncture Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Spine Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cervical Sprain Chevron Icon
Cervicogenic Headache Chevron Icon
Chronic Headache Chevron Icon
Dry Needling Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Epstein Barr Virus-Related Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Bursitis Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder-Related Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Muscle Contraction Headache Chevron Icon
Myofascial Release Therapy Chevron Icon
Nerve Pain Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Stimulation Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis-Related Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Subacromial Bursitis Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tension Myositis-Related Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Trochanteric Bursitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Medicare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 41 ratings
    Patient Ratings (41)
    5 Star
    (41)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Sloane Yu, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1093154551
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Stanford Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Tufts University Affil Hosps
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Tufts University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Cornell University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Board Certifications
    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.