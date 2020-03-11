Overview

Dr. Sloane Berger-Chen, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Kailua, HI. They graduated from University Of Hawaii John A Burns School Of Medicine and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.



Dr. Berger-Chen works at Advanced Reproductive Medicine in Kailua, HI with other offices in Honolulu, HI and San Francisco, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and HPV (Human Papillomavirus) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.