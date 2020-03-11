Dr. Sloane Berger-Chen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berger-Chen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sloane Berger-Chen, MD
Dr. Sloane Berger-Chen, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Kailua, HI. They graduated from University Of Hawaii John A Burns School Of Medicine and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.
Locations
Adv Reproductive Medicine & Gyn of Hi407 Uluniu St Ste 312, Kailua, HI 96734 Directions (808) 262-0544
Fertility Institute of Hawaii1401 S Beretania St Ste 250, Honolulu, HI 96814 Directions (808) 545-2800
Ucsf Medical Center505 Parnassus Ave, San Francisco, CA 94143 Directions (415) 885-7788MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Ucsf Mt Zion Anesthesia1600 Divisadero St, San Francisco, CA 94143 Directions (415) 885-7788
Hospital Affiliations
- The Queens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
I have been a patient of Dr. Berger-Chen for awhile & have never had any problems or complaints with her. She is a very soft spoken, honest & straight forward person. I couldn't agree more with the other comment above...."She is the most compassionate and caring dr. I have ever had. There is not a better dr on the island!". I ended up losing my pregnancy & she still remained compassionate :o) Thank you Dr. Berger-Chen!!
About Dr. Sloane Berger-Chen, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1912943325
Education & Certifications
- University of California at Davis
- University Of Hawaii John A Burns School Of Medicine
