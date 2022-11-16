Overview

Dr. Sloan Shah, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in South Bend, IN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Of South Bend and Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Shah works at Michiana Obstetrics And Gynecology in South Bend, IN with other offices in Mishawaka, IN and Granger, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.