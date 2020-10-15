Overview

Dr. Sloan Metz, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago and Saint Anthony Hospital.



Dr. Metz works at Access Central Medical in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Bunion, Hammer Toe and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.