Dr. Slif Ulrich, MD
Dr. Slif Ulrich, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from MEDICAL ACADEMY IN DUSSELDORF and is affiliated with Musc Health Columbia Medical Center Downtown, Musc Health Kershaw Medical Center and Prisma Health Richland Hospital.
1
Midlands Orthopedics and Neurosurgery1910 Blanding St, Columbia, SC 29201 Directions (803) 256-4107Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
2
Midlands Orthopaedics and Neurosurgery109 Park Place Ct, Lexington, SC 29072 Directions (803) 256-4107Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pm
3
Midlands Orthopaedics and Neurosurgery1013 Lake Murray Blvd, Irmo, SC 29063 Directions (803) 256-4107Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 2:00pm
4
Arcis Healthcare114 Gateway Corporate Blvd Ste 110, Columbia, SC 29203 Directions (803) 409-7180
Hospital Affiliations
- Musc Health Columbia Medical Center Downtown
- Musc Health Kershaw Medical Center
- Prisma Health Richland Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Tremendously satisfied! Walking well after just 6 weeks. Pain went from 7-8 to no more than 4 since. Meds probably helped a great deal after surgery but now (6 weeks out) I have only a 1-2 due mostly to stiffness.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- MEDICAL ACADEMY IN DUSSELDORF
- Orthopedic Surgery
