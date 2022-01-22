Overview

Dr. Sleman Khoury, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Southgate, MI. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn, Beaumont Hospital, Trenton, Henry Ford Hospital, Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital and Promedica Monroe Regional Hospital.



Dr. Khoury works at Downriver Endocrinology in Southgate, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Obesity and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.