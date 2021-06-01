Overview

Dr. Sleem F'Guyer, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando, Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children, HCA Florida Capital Hospital and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.



Dr. F'Guyer works at Presbyterian Mdcl Grp Emrgncy in Albuquerque, NM with other offices in Saint Cloud, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.