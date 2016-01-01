Dr. Slavina Gardella, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gardella is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Slavina Gardella, MD
Overview
Dr. Slavina Gardella, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from BATON ROUGE GENERAL MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF NURSING.
Locations
New York Neurologic Associates3003 New Hyde Park Rd Ste 200, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 488-1888
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Slavina Gardella, MD
- Neurology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Bulgarian
- 1558334748
Education & Certifications
- BATON ROUGE GENERAL MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF NURSING
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gardella has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gardella accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gardella has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gardella has seen patients for Vertigo, Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) and Gait Abnormality, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gardella on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gardella speaks Bulgarian.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Gardella. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gardella.
