Dr. Slavica Bobic, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in St Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Medical Faculty University Of Belgrade and is affiliated with HCA Florida Northside Hospital, Avera St. Mary's Hospital, Faith Regional Health Services, Sanford Aberdeen Medical Center and Sanford Vermillion Hospital.



Dr. Bobic works at JSA Gateway Primary Care Center in St Petersburg, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.