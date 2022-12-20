Overview

Dr. Slava Kulakov, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Monroe, CT. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from First Moscow Medical Institute and is affiliated with Midstate Medical Center and St. Vincent's Medical Center.



Dr. Kulakov works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Monroe, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.