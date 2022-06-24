See All Podiatric Surgeons in Napa, CA
Dr. Sky Shanks, DPM Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Sky Shanks, DPM

Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
2.5 (5)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Sky Shanks, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Napa, CA. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from California School of Podiatric Medicine at Samuel Merritt University and is affiliated with Providence Queen Of The Valley Medical Center and Sutter Solano Medical Center.

Dr. Shanks works at California Vein and Wound Center in Napa, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Napa Valley Podiatry Group
    935 Trancas St Ste 2C, Napa, CA 94558 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (707) 259-0766
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 1:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Queen Of The Valley Medical Center
  • Sutter Solano Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Achilles Tendinitis
Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Achilles Tendinitis
Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Callus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Callus
Corn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Corn
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Neuromas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Neuromas
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wound and-or Ulcer Foot Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Western Health Advantage

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Shanks?

    Jun 24, 2022
    My appointment with Dr. Shanks today was five star: virtually no wait, a warm and friendly staff, and then top quality care. Dr. Shanks was quick yet knowledgeable, friendly and attentive. I can confidently recommend her to anyone with podiatry needs.
    Denise DuBois — Jun 24, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Sky Shanks, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Sky Shanks, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Shanks to family and friends

    Dr. Shanks' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Shanks

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Sky Shanks, DPM.

    About Dr. Sky Shanks, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1932541836
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • St Mary's Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • California School of Podiatric Medicine at Samuel Merritt University
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Pitzer College
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sky Shanks, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shanks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shanks has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shanks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shanks works at California Vein and Wound Center in Napa, CA. View the full address on Dr. Shanks’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Shanks. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shanks.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shanks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shanks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Sky Shanks, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.