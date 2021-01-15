Dr. Sky Connolly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Connolly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sky Connolly, MD
Overview
Dr. Sky Connolly, MD is a Dermatologist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Dermatology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS.
Dr. Connolly works at
Locations
-
1
Albuquerque Dermatology Associates5310 Homestead Rd NE Ste 301, Albuquerque, NM 87110 Directions (505) 872-4700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Bosque Women's Care4610 Jefferson Ln NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109 Directions (505) 872-4700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Presbyterian Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Connolly?
I just had Mohs micrographic surgery, dr. Connolly was my surgeon. The entire staff made me feel like they cared about my case. I wasn't just a patient I was a person. This was my first experience with skin cancer they saved my life. What else can I say? If I could give them a 6 star rating I would. I would recommend Albuquerque Dermatology Associates to anybody I know and be comfortable that they would get the absolute best service available.
About Dr. Sky Connolly, MD
- Dermatology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1194710442
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Connolly has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Connolly accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Connolly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Connolly works at
Dr. Connolly has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery) and Tissue Transfer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Connolly on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Connolly. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Connolly.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Connolly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Connolly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.