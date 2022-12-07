Dr. Skandan Shanmugan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shanmugan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Skandan Shanmugan, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Skandan Shanmugan, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and Pennsylvania Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Anorectal Abscess, Colectomy and Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 3737 Market St Fl 20, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Directions (215) 662-9200
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
- Penn Presbyterian Medical Center
- Pennsylvania Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I had a botched colon resection prior to Dr. Shanmugan taking on my case. He literally saved my life!
- TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
