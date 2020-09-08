See All Pediatricians in Oceanside, CA
Dr. Siyi Yung, MD

Pediatrics
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Siyi Yung, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Oceanside, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson University Medical College and is affiliated with Tri-city Medical Center.

Dr. Yung works at Anna E. Lee MD, Medical Corporation in Oceanside, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Anna E. Lee, M.D., Medical Corporation
    3998 Vista Way, Oceanside, CA 92056 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 295-1995

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Tri-city Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 08, 2020
    Dr. Yung is such An excellent Dr. She cares about her patients, and she is very open to answering parents' questions. She is very friendly, as a mom talking to her, I never felt she is my kids Dr. She is more like a friend to me; my kids are comfortable discussing anything with her. Unfortunately she moved from our area. We missed her so much. I wish we can bring her back.
    Mariam Rafique — Sep 08, 2020
    About Dr. Siyi Yung, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 11 years of experience
    • English
    • 1790042851
    Education & Certifications

    • University of California, LA School of Medicine
    • Thomas Jefferson University Medical College
    • Pennsylvania State Univ.
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Siyi Yung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Yung has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yung accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Yung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Yung works at Anna E. Lee MD, Medical Corporation in Oceanside, CA. View the full address on Dr. Yung’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Yung. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yung.

