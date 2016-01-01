Overview

Dr. Siyang Leng, MD is a Hematology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Leng works at CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Myeloma and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.