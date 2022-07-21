See All Neurosurgeons in Tampa, FL
Dr. Siviero Agazzi, MD

Neurosurgery
4.5 (41)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Siviero Agazzi, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Universite De Geneve, Faculte De Medecine and is affiliated with Tampa General Hospital.

Dr. Agazzi works at Center for Pediatric Neurosurgery & Neuroscience in Tampa, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Center for Pediatric Neurosurgery & Neuroscience
    2 Tampa General Cir Fl 7, Tampa, FL 33606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 259-0830

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tampa General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Stroke Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Extradural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Hemifacial Spasm Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neurofibrosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Stenting, Intracranial Vessels Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Centene
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 41 ratings
    Patient Ratings (41)
    5 Star
    (37)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 21, 2022
    He is amazing! Best bed side manner ! Very caring and answers all your questions ! He saved my life and would recommend him to anyone ! Best neurosurgeon ever !!!
    Best neurosurgeon ever — Jul 21, 2022
    About Dr. Siviero Agazzi, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French, German, Italian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1326058488
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Univeristy of South Florida
    Residency
    • Neurosurg Srv Chuv
    Internship
    • University of Geneva Medical School
    Medical Education
    • Universite De Geneve, Faculte De Medecine
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Fribourg Switzerland
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Siviero Agazzi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Agazzi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Agazzi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Agazzi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Agazzi works at Center for Pediatric Neurosurgery & Neuroscience in Tampa, FL. View the full address on Dr. Agazzi’s profile.

    Dr. Agazzi speaks French, German, Italian and Spanish.

    41 patients have reviewed Dr. Agazzi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Agazzi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Agazzi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Agazzi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

