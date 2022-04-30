See All Pediatric Otolaryngologists in Atlanta, GA
Dr. Sivasanker Bakthavachalam, MD

Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat)
3.5 (15)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sivasanker Bakthavachalam, MD is a Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They completed their fellowship with Northwestern University Children's Memorial Hospital

Dr. Bakthavachalam works at Pediatric Ear Nose And Throat Of Atlanta in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Cumming, GA and Duluth, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Eustachian Tube Dysfunction, Otitis Media and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Pediatric Ear Nose & Throat
    5461 Meridian Mark Rd Ste 130, Atlanta, GA 30342 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 255-2033
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Children's Healthcare at Forsyth
    410 Peachtree Pkwy Ste 300, Cumming, GA 30041 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 255-2033
    Children's Healthcare at Satellite Blvd
    2660 Satellite Blvd, Duluth, GA 30096 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 255-2033

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Children's Healthcare Of Atlanta At Scottish Rite
  • Northside Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip and Palate Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Deafness
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Adenoid Disorders Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Fungal Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Big Ears
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cough
Cystic Hygroma Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Subglottic Tracheal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Neonatal Airway Difficulties Chevron Icon
Obstructive Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Otitis Media With Effusion Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Parotid Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Pediatric Airway Difficulties Chevron Icon
Pediatric Cholesteatomas Chevron Icon
Pediatric Head and Neck Masses Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sialorrhea Chevron Icon
Snoring Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Snoring
Stenting Procedures of the Airway (Trachea) and Esophagus Chevron Icon
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroglossal Duct Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Tinnitus
TMJ Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat TMJ
Tonsil Disorders Chevron Icon
Upper Airway Obstruction Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Sivasanker Bakthavachalam, MD

    • Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat)
    • English
    • 1730390204
    Education & Certifications

    • Northwestern University Children's Memorial Hospital
    • University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
    • Parkland Meml Hosp/U Tex Sw Med Sch
    • BOSTON UNIVERSITY
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sivasanker Bakthavachalam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bakthavachalam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bakthavachalam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bakthavachalam has seen patients for Eustachian Tube Dysfunction, Otitis Media and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bakthavachalam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Bakthavachalam. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bakthavachalam.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bakthavachalam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bakthavachalam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

