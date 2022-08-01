Overview

Dr. Sivaram Sudhakar, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Amarillo, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF INDIANAPOLIS / UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital, Hereford Regional Medical Center and Northwest Texas Healthcare System.



Dr. Sudhakar works at SIVARAM SUDHAKAR, MD in Amarillo, TX. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Vertigo and Epilepsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.