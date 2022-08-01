Dr. Sivaram Sudhakar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sudhakar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sivaram Sudhakar, MD
Overview
Dr. Sivaram Sudhakar, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Amarillo, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF INDIANAPOLIS / UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital, Hereford Regional Medical Center and Northwest Texas Healthcare System.
Dr. Sudhakar works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Sivaram Sudhakar, MD1901 Medi Park Dr Ste 1062, Amarillo, TX 79106 Directions (806) 463-1652
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital
- Hereford Regional Medical Center
- Northwest Texas Healthcare System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sudhakar?
He explains things to where you can understand them.
About Dr. Sivaram Sudhakar, MD
- Neurology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1497844112
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF INDIANAPOLIS / UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sudhakar has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sudhakar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sudhakar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sudhakar works at
Dr. Sudhakar has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Vertigo and Epilepsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sudhakar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Sudhakar. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sudhakar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sudhakar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sudhakar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.