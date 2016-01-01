Dr. Kinberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sivan Kinberg, MD
Dr. Sivan Kinberg, MD is a Clinical Informaticist in New York, NY. They specialize in Clinical Informatics, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Pathology. They graduated from FACULTY OF MEDICINE OF ITAJUBA and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
CUIMC/NewYork-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital3959 Broadway, New York, NY 10032 Directions (212) 305-5903
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- Clinical Informatics
- 13 years of experience
- English
- FACULTY OF MEDICINE OF ITAJUBA
- Clinical Pathology, Pediatric Gastroenterology and Pediatrics
