Dr. Sivamainthan Vithiananthan, MD

Bariatric Surgery
4 (20)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Sivamainthan Vithiananthan, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Providence, RI. They completed their fellowship with University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine/Hartford Hospital

Dr. Vithiananthan works at Brown Surgical Associates in Providence, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Providence Office
    195 Collyer St, Providence, RI 02904 (401) 793-5140
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CHA Cambridge Hospital
  • The Miriam Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Obesity
Umbilical Hernia
Lipomas
Obesity
Umbilical Hernia
Lipomas

Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Generalized Obesity Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Disease in Women Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Aug 03, 2020
    best doctor ever great hands and very attentive. thanks doc.
    maciel — Aug 03, 2020
    About Dr. Sivamainthan Vithiananthan, MD

    Bariatric Surgery
    English, Tamil
    1568458727
    Education & Certifications

    University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine/Hartford Hospital
    Baystate Med Ctr W Campus Tufts U
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sivamainthan Vithiananthan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vithiananthan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vithiananthan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vithiananthan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vithiananthan works at Brown Surgical Associates in Providence, RI. View the full address on Dr. Vithiananthan’s profile.

    Dr. Vithiananthan has seen patients for Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vithiananthan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Vithiananthan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vithiananthan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vithiananthan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vithiananthan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

