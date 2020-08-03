Overview

Dr. Sivamainthan Vithiananthan, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Providence, RI. They completed their fellowship with University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine/Hartford Hospital



Dr. Vithiananthan works at Brown Surgical Associates in Providence, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.