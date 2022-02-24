See All Rheumatologists in Crossville, TN
Dr. Sivalingam Kanagasegar, MD

Rheumatology
3.1 (47)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sivalingam Kanagasegar, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Crossville, TN. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PERADENIYA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cumberland Medical Center and Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Kanagasegar works at UCLA Health Burbank Rheumatology in Crossville, TN with other offices in Knoxville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Rheumatoid Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Plateau Medical Group PC
    49 Cleveland St Ste 210, Crossville, TN 38555 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 877-6528
    Cumberland Specialty Group, LLC
    6600 Nightingale Ln, Knoxville, TN 37909 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (931) 456-5515

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cumberland Medical Center
  • Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Fibromyalgia
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Arthritis
Fibromyalgia
Rheumatoid Arthritis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Arthropathy Associated With Reiters Disease Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Behçet's Disease Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Classic Polyarteritis Nodosa Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis) Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Scleroderma Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 47 ratings
    Patient Ratings (47)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (20)
    About Dr. Sivalingam Kanagasegar, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    NPI Number
    • 1982666012
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • BRIDGEPORT HOSPITAL
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF PERADENIYA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.