Dr. Kanagasegar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sivalingam Kanagasegar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sivalingam Kanagasegar, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Crossville, TN. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PERADENIYA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cumberland Medical Center and Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Kanagasegar works at
Locations
Plateau Medical Group PC49 Cleveland St Ste 210, Crossville, TN 38555 Directions (203) 877-6528
Cumberland Specialty Group, LLC6600 Nightingale Ln, Knoxville, TN 37909 Directions (931) 456-5515
Hospital Affiliations
- Cumberland Medical Center
- Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He is always concerned for his patients.
About Dr. Sivalingam Kanagasegar, MD
- Rheumatology
- English, Hindi
- 1982666012
Education & Certifications
- BRIDGEPORT HOSPITAL
- UNIVERSITY OF PERADENIYA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
