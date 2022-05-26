Overview

Dr. Sivakumar Reddy, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Roseville, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Jawaharlal Inst Med Ed, Pondicherry and is affiliated with Sutter Amador Hospital, Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital, Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion and Sutter Roseville Medical Center.



Dr. Reddy works at Sutter Medical Foundation in Roseville, CA with other offices in Sacramento, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.