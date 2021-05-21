Dr. Sivakumar Munnangi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Munnangi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sivakumar Munnangi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sivakumar Munnangi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Merced, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Guntur Medical College, Nagarjuna University and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center Merced.
Dr. Munnangi works at
Locations
Merced Gastroenterology Medical Office Inc.386 W Olive Ave Ste A, Merced, CA 95348 Directions (209) 724-9900
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center Merced
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Benesys
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Health System
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I think the staff is very friendly and clinic is clean. I had one really good experience having an endoscopy and I went today for another 2 years later and it was painful. For some reason I didn't fall asleep like I was supposed to but I'm not blaming it on the staff maybe my body just wasn't cooperating. I would like to see the doctor more. But when he comes in you are ready to get your procedure done. Everyone is helpful.
About Dr. Sivakumar Munnangi, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Telugu
- 1447432463
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS
- University Miami School Med Affil Hospital
- Saginaw Coop Hospital Inc
- Guntur Medical College, Nagarjuna University
- Andhra Loyola College, Vijayawada, Ap, India
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Munnangi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Munnangi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Munnangi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Munnangi has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Abdominal Pain and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Munnangi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Munnangi speaks Telugu.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Munnangi. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Munnangi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Munnangi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Munnangi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.