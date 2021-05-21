See All Gastroenterologists in Merced, CA
Dr. Sivakumar Munnangi, MD

Gastroenterology
2.5 (31)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sivakumar Munnangi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Merced, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Guntur Medical College, Nagarjuna University and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center Merced.

Dr. Munnangi works at Merced Gastroenterology Medical Office Inc. in Merced, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Abdominal Pain and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Merced Gastroenterology Medical Office Inc.
    386 W Olive Ave Ste A, Merced, CA 95348 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (209) 724-9900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Mercy Medical Center Merced

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hemorrhoids
Abdominal Pain
Gastritis
Treatment frequency



Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Obstruction Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastrojejunal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Benesys
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Delta Health System
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (6)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (17)
    I think the staff is very friendly and clinic is clean. I had one really good experience having an endoscopy and I went today for another 2 years later and it was painful. For some reason I didn't fall asleep like I was supposed to but I'm not blaming it on the staff maybe my body just wasn't cooperating. I would like to see the doctor more. But when he comes in you are ready to get your procedure done. Everyone is helpful.
    About Dr. Sivakumar Munnangi, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Telugu
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1447432463
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Miami School Med Affil Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Saginaw Coop Hospital Inc
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Guntur Medical College, Nagarjuna University
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Andhra Loyola College, Vijayawada, Ap, India
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sivakumar Munnangi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Munnangi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Munnangi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Munnangi works at Merced Gastroenterology Medical Office Inc. in Merced, CA.

    Dr. Munnangi has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Abdominal Pain and Gastritis, and more.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Munnangi. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Munnangi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Munnangi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

