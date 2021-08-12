Dr. Siva Yechoor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yechoor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Siva Yechoor, MD
Dr. Siva Yechoor, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Sylvania, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from PRAVARA UNIVERSITY / RURAL MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with ProMedica Toledo Hospital.
Toledo Clinic7640 Sylvania Ave Ste D-1, Sylvania, OH 43560 Directions (567) 455-5906
Arrowhead Behavioral Health Hospital1725 Timber Line Rd, Maumee, OH 43537 Directions (419) 891-9333
Hospital Affiliations
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Great!! Very attentive. He is stern but is truly trying to make me feel better. Not like some doctors that you never see, you always see NP or PA.
- Psychiatry
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1538179890
- PRAVARA UNIVERSITY / RURAL MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Addiction Medicine
Dr. Yechoor has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yechoor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yechoor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yechoor has seen patients for Opioid Dependence, Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders and Drug-Induced Mental Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yechoor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Yechoor. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yechoor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yechoor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yechoor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.