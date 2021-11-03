Dr. Siva Tadisetti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tadisetti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Siva Tadisetti, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Siva Tadisetti, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Tampa, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCE / SIDDHARTHA MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Tadisetti works at
Pediatrics3001 W Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Tampa, FL 33607 Directions (813) 333-9991
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I am an internal medicine doctor across the street. I am taking my kids to Dr Tadisetti from 10 years. I am proud to give great recommendation to her and office staff. Dr Tadisetti is very knowledgeable, quickly identifies the problem and remedy, great affection to patients. She treats patients like her own children. In all my visits I see office staff are very well trained and disciplined. I never heard any wrong or vague information from them. Being a doctor myself I can identify if they are telling correct information or not. At last I have to write about office manager. He is very disciplined, systematic, extremely well organized. Sometimes I wonder he retired from military base and helping All Pediatrics. I wish my practice also needs such person who can handle too many unruly patients. Dr Tadisetti, I felt it is my responsibility to give you good review for the great treatment you did to my children. We all love you! Thank you forever.
- Pediatrics
- English, Hindi
- 1518988823
- UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCE / SIDDHARTHA MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Pediatrics
