Overview

Dr. Siva Mulpuru, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Rochester, MN. They completed their fellowship with Beth Israel Medical Center - Petrie Campus



Dr. Mulpuru works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Long QT Syndrome, Heart Disease and Sinus Bradycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

