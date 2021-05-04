Dr. Siva Maran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Siva Maran, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Siva Maran, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from YOGA COLLEGE OF INDIA and is affiliated with Jefferson Memorial Hospital and Newport Medical Center.
Dr. Maran works at
Locations
-
1
Knoxville Hma Physician Management LLC10810 Parkside Dr Ste 100, Knoxville, TN 37934 Directions (423) 415-3310
-
2
Tennova Healthcare-jefferson Memorial Hospital110 Hospital Dr, Jefferson City, TN 37760 Directions (423) 587-0860
-
3
Tennova Gastroenterology - Morristown705 N High St Apt A, Morristown, TN 37814 Directions (423) 415-3310
-
4
Tennova Newport Medical Center435 2nd St, Newport, TN 37821 Directions (423) 587-0860
-
5
Knoxville Hma Physician Management LLC7557 Dannaher Dr Ste 225, Powell, TN 37849 Directions (423) 415-3310
-
6
Knoxville Hma Physician Management LLC151 Frank L Diggs Dr, Clinton, TN 37716 Directions (423) 415-3310
-
7
Baptist General Surgery434 4th St Ste 201, Newport, TN 37821 Directions (423) 415-3310
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Memorial Hospital
- Newport Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Maran?
I have no idea what I would have done without Dr. Marans help. He is a great doctor I am grateful he helped me with surgery.
About Dr. Siva Maran, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1619965043
Education & Certifications
- YOGA COLLEGE OF INDIA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Maran has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maran accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maran works at
Dr. Maran has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Hernia and Irritable Bowel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maran on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Maran. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maran.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.