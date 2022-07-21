Dr. Soma has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Siva Kumar Soma, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Siva Kumar Soma, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUNE / ARMED FORCES MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Hillcrest Hospital South and Hillcrest Medical Center.
Dr. Soma works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Oklahoma Heart Institute9228 S Mingo Rd Ste 200, Tulsa, OK 74133 Directions (918) 592-0999
-
2
Board of Regents of the University of Oklahoma Ou Physicians Tulsa1265 S Utica Ave, Tulsa, OK 74104 Directions (918) 592-0999
-
3
Ridley-Tree Cancer Center1023 E Cherry St Ste B, Cushing, OK 74023 Directions (918) 592-0999
-
4
Oklahoma Heart Institute Claremore1501 N Florence Ave Ste 201, Claremore, OK 74017 Directions (918) 592-0999Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hillcrest Hospital South
- Hillcrest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Soma?
He spoke clearly and incisively on how to proceed with my medical treatments. He therefore has inspired me to do my part to improve health outcomes by faithfully following his instructions.
About Dr. Siva Kumar Soma, MD
- Cardiology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1407016694
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PUNE / ARMED FORCES MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Soma accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Soma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Soma works at
Dr. Soma has seen patients for Heart Disease, Heart Palpitations and Sinus Bradycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Soma on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Soma. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Soma.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Soma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Soma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.