Overview

Dr. Siva Kumar Soma, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUNE / ARMED FORCES MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Hillcrest Hospital South and Hillcrest Medical Center.



Dr. Soma works at Oklahoma Heart Institute in Tulsa, OK with other offices in Cushing, OK and Claremore, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Heart Palpitations and Sinus Bradycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.