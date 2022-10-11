See All Advanced Heart Failure And Transplant Cardiologists in Tampa, FL
Dr. Siva Kumar, MD

Advanced Heart Failure & Transplant Cardiology
4.5 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Siva Kumar, MD is an Advanced Heart Failure & Transplant Cardiology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They graduated from Sri Ramachandra Medical College and Research Institute and is affiliated with Tampa General Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.

Dr. Kumar works at TGH Cardiology in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Cardiomyopathy and Congestive Heart Failure along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    TGH Cardiology
    5 Tampa General Cir Ste 300, Tampa, FL 33606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Cardiomyopathy
Congestive Heart Failure
Congenital Heart Defects
Cardiomyopathy
Congestive Heart Failure
Congenital Heart Defects

Treatment frequency



Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardioversion, Elective Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Heart Transplant Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Ventricular Assist Device Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Siva Kumar, MD

    • Advanced Heart Failure & Transplant Cardiology
    • English, Hindi
    • Male
    • 1538267661
    Education & Certifications

    • THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
    • THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
    • Sri Ramachandra Medical College and Research Institute
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Tampa General Hospital
    • St. Joseph's Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Siva Kumar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kumar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kumar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kumar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kumar has seen patients for Cardiomyopathy and Congestive Heart Failure, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kumar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Kumar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kumar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kumar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kumar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

