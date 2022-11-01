See All Cardiologists in Ocala, FL
Dr. Siva Gummadi, MD

Cardiology
3 (18)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Siva Gummadi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Ocala, FL. They graduated from Gunter Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Florida Ocala Hospital and Adventhealth Ocala.

Dr. Gummadi works at Cardiovascular Associates - St. Cloud in Ocala, FL with other offices in The Villages, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting, Peripheral Artery Catheterization and Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cardiovascular Associates - St. Cloud
    2111 SW 20th Pl, Ocala, FL 34471 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 820-3177
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 1:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Cardiovascular Associates - St. Cloud
    2101 SW 20th Pl, Ocala, FL 34471 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 280-7044
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Cardiovascular Institute of Central Florida Ocala West
    6555 SW Highway 200, Ocala, FL 34476 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 820-3181
  4. 4
    The Villages
    121 Lagrande Blvd Ste A, The Villages, FL 32159 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 574-6920
  5. 5
    Central Florida Heart Center - Ocala
    3310 SW 34th St, Ocala, FL 34474 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 517-2523
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Ocala Hospital
  • Adventhealth Ocala

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD) Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardioversion, Elective Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Peripartum Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    About Dr. Siva Gummadi, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi, Spanish and Telugu
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1063448488
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Finch University
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Finch University
    Residency
    Internship
    • Finch University
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Gunter Medical College
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Siva Gummadi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gummadi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gummadi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gummadi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gummadi has seen patients for Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting, Peripheral Artery Catheterization and Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gummadi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Gummadi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gummadi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gummadi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gummadi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

