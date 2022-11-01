Dr. Siva Gummadi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gummadi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Siva Gummadi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Siva Gummadi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Ocala, FL. They graduated from Gunter Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Florida Ocala Hospital and Adventhealth Ocala.
Dr. Gummadi works at
Locations
1
Cardiovascular Associates - St. Cloud2111 SW 20th Pl, Ocala, FL 34471 Directions (352) 820-3177Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
2
Cardiovascular Associates - St. Cloud2101 SW 20th Pl, Ocala, FL 34471 Directions (352) 280-7044Wednesday9:00am - 5:00pmSundayClosed
3
Cardiovascular Institute of Central Florida Ocala West6555 SW Highway 200, Ocala, FL 34476 Directions (352) 820-3181
4
The Villages121 Lagrande Blvd Ste A, The Villages, FL 32159 Directions (352) 574-6920
5
Central Florida Heart Center - Ocala3310 SW 34th St, Ocala, FL 34474 Directions (352) 517-2523Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Ocala Hospital
- Adventhealth Ocala
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I'm so grateful to Dr. Gummadi. He arranged all the testing and procedures for me as I was hurting and completely overwhelmed by my condition. I'm so happy to have him as my Dr. Everything is fine now!
About Dr. Siva Gummadi, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Hindi, Spanish and Telugu
- 1063448488
Education & Certifications
- Finch University
- Gunter Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gummadi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gummadi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gummadi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gummadi has seen patients for Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting, Peripheral Artery Catheterization and Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gummadi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gummadi speaks Hindi, Spanish and Telugu.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Gummadi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gummadi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gummadi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gummadi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.