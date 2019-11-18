Overview

Dr. Siva Arunasalam, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Victorville, CA. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Barstow Community Hospital and Desert Valley Hospital.



Dr. Arunasalam works at Inland Cosmetic Surgery Medical Center in Victorville, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Aortic Valve Disease and Mitral Valve Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

