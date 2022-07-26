Overview

Dr. Siva Ambalam, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Arlington, VA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Midwestern University and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fair Oaks Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital, Inova Loudoun Hospital and Inova Mount Vernon Hospital.



Dr. Ambalam works at Inova Medical Group - Ballston in Arlington, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.