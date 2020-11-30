Overview

Dr. Sittiporn Bencharit, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Valencia, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.



Dr. Bencharit works at UCLA Health Santa Clarita in Valencia, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gastritis and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.