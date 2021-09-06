See All General Surgeons in Tucson, AZ
Dr. Sitara Kommareddi, MD

General Surgery
4.6 (32)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Sitara Kommareddi, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's Hospital and Tucson Medical Center.

Dr. Kommareddi works at Sitara Kommareddi MD, PLLC in Tucson, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Lipomas, Umbilical Hernia and Inguinal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sitara Kommareddi MD, PLLC
    6567 E Carondelet Dr Ste 435, Tucson, AZ 85710 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 512-5757

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Saint Joseph's Hospital
  • Tucson Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Lipomas
Umbilical Hernia
Inguinal Hernia
Lipomas
Umbilical Hernia
Inguinal Hernia

Lipomas
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 06, 2021
    The doctor treated me for diverticulitis and elected not to do surgery. I can't thank her enough for her knowledge and wisdom.
    Clarke C — Sep 06, 2021
    About Dr. Sitara Kommareddi, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1841236833
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • U of AZ
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
    Medical Education

