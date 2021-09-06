Overview

Dr. Sitara Kommareddi, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's Hospital and Tucson Medical Center.



Dr. Kommareddi works at Sitara Kommareddi MD, PLLC in Tucson, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Lipomas, Umbilical Hernia and Inguinal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.