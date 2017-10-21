Overview

Dr. Sitamahala Yerramalli, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Belleville, NJ. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Clara Maass Medical Center, Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital At Rahway.



Dr. Yerramalli works at NJ Cancer Care in Belleville, NJ with other offices in Montclair, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia and Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

