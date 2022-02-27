Dr. Sissi Selinger, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Selinger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sissi Selinger, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sissi Selinger, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Murrieta, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from SAMRA UNIVERSITY OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE.
Locations
Rancho Obstetrics and Gynecology Inc25395 Hancock Ave Ste 210, Murrieta, CA 92562 Directions (951) 600-7066
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sharp Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Selinger?
Super knowledgeable and very helpful. Her staff is the best!
About Dr. Sissi Selinger, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1427141977
Education & Certifications
- SAMRA UNIVERSITY OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Selinger has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Selinger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Selinger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Selinger has seen patients for Perimenopause, Symptomatic Menopause and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Selinger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
68 patients have reviewed Dr. Selinger. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Selinger.
