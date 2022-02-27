Overview

Dr. Sissi Selinger, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Murrieta, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from SAMRA UNIVERSITY OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE.



Dr. Selinger works at Rancho Obstetrics and Gynecology Inc in Murrieta, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Perimenopause, Symptomatic Menopause and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.