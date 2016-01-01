Overview

Dr. Sissi Cossio, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in Parkland, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Endocrinology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Endocrinology. They graduated from Universidad Nacional Federico Villarreal, Facultad De Medicina Humana 'Hipolito Unanue' and is affiliated with Broward Health Coral Springs and West Boca Medical Center.



Dr. Cossio works at Pediatric Associates in Parkland, FL with other offices in Coral Springs, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hypoglycemia, Precocious Puberty and Diabetes Type 1 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.