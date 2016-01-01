Dr. Sisi Tian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sisi Tian, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Sisi Tian, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Las Vegas, NV.
Lubritz & Nasri Mds3201 S Maryland Pkwy Ste 300, Las Vegas, NV 89109 Directions (702) 732-4491
Loma Linda University Medical Center-murrieta28062 Baxter Rd, Murrieta, CA 92563 Directions (951) 290-4000
Loma Linda University East Campus Hospital25333 Barton Rd, Loma Linda, CA 92350 Directions (909) 558-6662
- 4 11234 Anderson St Rm 2586A, Loma Linda, CA 92354 Directions (909) 558-8558
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English, Spanish
- 1447510854
Dr. Tian has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tian speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Tian. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.