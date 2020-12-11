Overview

Dr. Sirus Farivar, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fountain Valley, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Huntington Beach Hospital and Orange Coast Medical Center.



Dr. Farivar works at Ronald J Policastro MD Inc in Fountain Valley, CA with other offices in Huntington Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Indigestion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.