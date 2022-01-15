Dr. Saravanan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sirumugai Saravanan, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Sirumugai Saravanan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lafayette, IN. They completed their residency with Detroit MC
Dr. Saravanan works at
Lafayette Heart Institute1116 N 16th St Ste A, Lafayette, IN 47904 Directions (675) 838-6302
- Indiana University Health Arnett Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Excellent. He was very thorough and explained everything very well. He made sure all my concerns were addressed.
- Cardiology
- English
- 1871792770
- Detroit MC
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Saravanan has seen patients for Sinus Bradycardia, Heart Disease and Sinus Tachycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saravanan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Saravanan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saravanan.
